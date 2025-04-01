Maxwell Lewis News: Plays well in 18 minutes

Lewis contributed eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Mavericks.

Lewis provided a spark off the Brooklyn bench, giving the coaching staff something to thing about. With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season and with the Nets in player evaluation mode, Lewis is likely to get an extended look in the rotation at some point. Fantasy managers in deeper formats can keep an eye out for him.