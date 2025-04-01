Fantasy Basketball
Maxwell Lewis News: Plays well in 18 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Lewis contributed eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Mavericks.

Lewis provided a spark off the Brooklyn bench, giving the coaching staff something to thing about. With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season and with the Nets in player evaluation mode, Lewis is likely to get an extended look in the rotation at some point. Fantasy managers in deeper formats can keep an eye out for him.

Maxwell Lewis
Brooklyn Nets
