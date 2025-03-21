Maxwell Lewis News: Productive off bench

Lewis chipped in eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Lewis has now eclipsed 16 minutes in four straight appearances as the Nets continue to give him more opportunities. In that span, Lewis has flirted with top-150 value in nine-category formats in 19.9 minutes per game, posting averages of 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.