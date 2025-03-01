Maxwell Lewis News: Rare appearance in loss

Lewis had three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 10 minutes during Saturday's 115-94 loss to the Pistons.

Lewis made just his 12th appearance of the season, all of which have seen him log fewer than 10 minutes. The Nets are going nowhere fast, meaning Lewis could step into a slightly more consistent role at some point before the season ends. However, it is unlikely to yield significant production based on what we have seen from him thus far.