Maxwell Lewis News: Recalled after G League game

Lewis was recalled from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

Lewis was assigned to the G League on Saturday morning and played 41 minutes during South Bay's 119-111 win over the San Diego Clippers. He posted a game-high 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal before being recalled to the NBA club after the game. Lewis has played in six NBA contests this season but hasn't seen more than 10 minutes in any of them, averaging 4.5 per contest.