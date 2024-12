Lewis was recalled from the Lakers' G League affiliate Sunday.

Lewis will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup versus the Pistons on Monday. The 22-year-old has received very little playing time at the NBA level, though he has averaged 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33.7 minutes per contest over eight G League outings.