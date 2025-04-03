Maxwell Lewis News: Will start vs. Minnesota

Lewis will be in the starting lineup for the Nets on Thursday against the Timberwolves, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Lewis will get the first start for Brooklyn this season, as he'll share the floor with D'Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Trendon Watford and Nic Claxton in the first unit. In 23 games he's played for the Nets this season, the Pepperdine product is averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, shooting 42 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from deep.