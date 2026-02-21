Micah Peavy Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Peavy (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Peavy will miss his third straight game due to a right great toe sprain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against Golden State. The rookie second-rounder's absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation, though Jordan Hawkins could see a slight uptick in minutes.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Peavy See More
