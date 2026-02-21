Micah Peavy headshot

Micah Peavy Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Peavy (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Peavy will miss his third straight game due to a right great toe sprain, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against Golden State. The rookie second-rounder's absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation, though Jordan Hawkins could see a slight uptick in minutes.

Micah Peavy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Peavy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Peavy See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago