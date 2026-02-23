Micah Peavy Injury: Sitting out Tuesday
Peavy (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Peavy will miss a fourth straight game due to a right toe sprain. Per Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego said that the rookie forward took part in practice Monday, so Peavy appears to be day-to-day and could be back in action as soon as Thursday in Utah. Peavy may not be part of the rotation once he's cleared to play, however.
