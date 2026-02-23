Micah Peavy headshot

Micah Peavy Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 3:57pm

Peavy (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Peavy will miss a fourth straight game due to a right toe sprain. Per Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego said that the rookie forward took part in practice Monday, so Peavy appears to be day-to-day and could be back in action as soon as Thursday in Utah. Peavy may not be part of the rotation once he's cleared to play, however.

Micah Peavy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Peavy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Peavy See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago