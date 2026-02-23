Micah Peavy Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Peavy (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Peavy will miss a fourth straight game due to a right toe sprain. The forward hasn't been a regular part of the Pelicans' rotation of late, so his absence shouldn't create much disruption. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Jazz.
