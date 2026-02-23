Micah Peavy headshot

Micah Peavy Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Peavy (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Peavy will miss a fourth straight game due to a right toe sprain. The forward hasn't been a regular part of the Pelicans' rotation of late, so his absence shouldn't create much disruption. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Jazz.

Micah Peavy
New Orleans Pelicans
