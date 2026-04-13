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Micah Peavy News: Puts up 21 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:58am

Peavy accumulated 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

With most of the regulars out for New Orleans, Peavy again played an expanded role with the first unit. Overall, Peavy was rarely on the fantasy radar this season. Across 61 appearances, he averaged 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 three-pointers in 15.0 minutes per contest.

Micah Peavy
New Orleans Pelicans
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