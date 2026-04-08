Micah Peavy News: Scores 20 points in start

Peavy chipped in 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 victory over the Jazz.

Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones all dressed but did not see the floor for the Pelicans. Peavy made the most of his spot start, and it will be interesting to see if the Pelicans use a similar rotation for the final two games with nothing to play for.