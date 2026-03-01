Micah Peavy News: Sees floor in garbage time Saturday

Peavy played one minute in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 115-105 win over the Jazz and logged one rebound.

Peavy had missed four consecutive games due to a right toe sprain before being cleared to play against Utah on Thursday. He was a healthy scratch for that contest but saw the floor late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's rematch. The rookie second-rounder saw his playing time steadily decrease before his most recent injury, but Peavy could be in line for more minutes if Zion Williamson is sidelined for an extended period of time due to an ankle injury that he picked up in Saturday's win.