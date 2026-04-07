Micah Peavy News: Starting Tuesday
Peavy will start Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones will all dress but are not expected to play Tuesday, opening the door for Peavy to make his second career start. The rookie second-rounder's lone start came in a loss to Atlanta on Nov. 22, during which he contributed four points, three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes.
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