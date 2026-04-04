Micah Peavy News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Peavy posted eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to the Kings.

Peavy saw a rare uptick in minutes Friday as the Pelicans decided to give their bench players an opportunity to show what they can do. He tied his season high in swipes and turned in his best scoring performance since Jan. 21 with the help of two triples. It wouldn't be a surprise for Peavy to see similar opportunities with four games remaining in the regular season, as New Orleans appears focused on developing young talent with little to play for down the stretch.