Micah Potter Injury: Chance to suit up Wednesday
Potter (triceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Potter was sidelined for the first half of this back-to-back set, marking his first missed game since Feb. 3. Ivica Zubac (back) is also questionable, so Jay Huff, Kobe Brown and Jarace Walker could see increased work in Indiana's frontcourt Wednesday night.
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