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Micah Potter Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Potter (triceps) is out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Potter is out for the first time since the Feb. 3 loss to the Jazz due to a triceps injury. His absence Tuesday should free up a couple of extra minutes for Kobe Brown to pick up in the frontcourt.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
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