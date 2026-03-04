Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter Injury: Heads back to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Potter exited Wednesday's game against the Clippers in the second quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Potter appeared to turn his ankle and hobbled down the court before eventually limping to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Jay Huff will likely see increased playing time the rest of the way.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
