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Micah Potter Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Potter (triceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Potter is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to a right triceps strain. If the 27-year-old big man isn't cleared to play, Kobe Brown could see a slight bump in minutes, especially if Pascal Siakam (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
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