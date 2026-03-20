Micah Potter Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Potter (triceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Potter is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to a right triceps strain. If the 27-year-old big man isn't cleared to play, Kobe Brown could see a slight bump in minutes, especially if Pascal Siakam (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out.
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