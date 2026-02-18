Micah Potter Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Potter is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Washington due to a sprained left ankle.
The Pacers begin a back-to-back set in Washington on Thursday night, and Potter is at risk of missing the front end because of an ankle injury. The fifth-year big man is averaging 8.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 21.4 minutes in his last eight appearances.
