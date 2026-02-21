Micah Potter Injury: Iffy to play Sunday

Potter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Potter has been working through an ankle injury since before the All-Star break but has played in each of the Pacers' last six games (one start), during which he averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.2 threes over 25.2 minutes per game. He's recently taken on an expanded role due to the absence of Pascal Siakam (hamstring), so Kobe Brown and Quenton Jackson would be in line for more minutes if Potter is unable to play Sunday.