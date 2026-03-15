Micah Potter Injury: Injures elbow late Sunday

Potter sustained a right elbow injury during the Pacers' 134-123 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. He finished with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over five minutes.

It's unclear when Potter sustained the injury, but the Pacers should provide an update on the severity of his injury once he undergoes additional tests. The elbow injury puts Potter in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's game against the Knicks, though he's now played five minutes or less in back-to-back games, so his absence wouldn't impact the Pacers' rotation all that much.