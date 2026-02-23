Micah Potter Injury: Likely to play Tuesday
Potter (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Potter has been managing a left ankle sprain of late but hasn't missed a game as a result and is in line to suit up Tuesday. The Wisconsin product has come off the bench in 22 of his 25 appearances this season, though he could be in line for a spot start against the 76ers with Pascal Siakam (wrist) listed as doubtful.
