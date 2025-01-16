Micah Potter Injury: Out due to illness

Potter is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Potter was coming off three straight starts, so the Jazz will have to shake things up in their lineup once again. Given that they'll be depleted in their frontcourt, expect Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk to see an uptick in playing time with Potter, and others, sidelined Friday.