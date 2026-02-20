Micah Potter Injury: Questionable for Friday
Potter (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Potter played through the ankle issue Thursday, but it's possible he could get hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Potter isn't able to give it a go, there will be more minutes available for Ethan Thompson and Ben Sheppard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Adds Include Martin, Payton, ThompsonNovember 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More