Micah Potter Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Potter (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Wizards.

Potter played through the ankle issue Thursday, but it's possible he could get hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Potter isn't able to give it a go, there will be more minutes available for Ethan Thompson and Ben Sheppard.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
