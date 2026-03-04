Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter Injury: Questionable to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:43pm

Potter is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Potter turned his right ankle in the second quarter and limped to the locker room before eventually joining his teammates on the bench. If the big man is unable to return, Jay Huff will likely see increased minutes for the remainder of the contest.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
