Micah Potter Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Potter (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old big man will be held out of Tuesday's game due to an illness, meaning the club could take an extended look at Svi Mykhailiuk, Brice Sensabaugh and Drew Eubanks. Potter has seen significant run in his last three outings with Kyle Filipowski (lower leg) sidelined, during which he averaged 5.0 points and 7.0 rebounds across 20.0 minutes per game.