Micah Potter News: Adds 19 points off bench

Potter had 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 loss to Charlotte.

Potter picked up right where he left off after dropping a career-best 23 points Tuesday against Philly. He caught fire from downtown, where he tacked on 15 of his 19 points on the night. Potter wouldn't be found slacking on the defensive end, as he led Indiana with a pair of swipes. The Wisconsin product has logged 20-plus minutes in eight straight games and has a chance to remain relevant in the rotation even after Pascal Siakam (wrist) is cleared to return.

