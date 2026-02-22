Micah Potter News: Available to play
Potter (ankle) will play Sunday against the Mavs, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Potter will continue to play through the ankle issue Sunday. The fifth-year big man has scored in double figures in four straight games, but his minutes could dip Sunday with Pascal Siakam (hamstring) back in action.
