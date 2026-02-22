Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Potter (ankle) will play Sunday against the Mavs, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Potter will continue to play through the ankle issue Sunday. The fifth-year big man has scored in double figures in four straight games, but his minutes could dip Sunday with Pascal Siakam (hamstring) back in action.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
