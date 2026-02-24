Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Potter (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

As expected, Potter is overcoming a probable tag with a sprained left ankle and should see an elevated role in the absence of Pascal Siakam (wrist). Over his last six appearances, Potter has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per game.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
