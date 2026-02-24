Micah Potter News: Available Tuesday

Potter (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

As expected, Potter is overcoming a probable tag with a sprained left ankle and should see an elevated role in the absence of Pascal Siakam (wrist). Over his last six appearances, Potter has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per game.