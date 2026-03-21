Micah Potter News: Cleared to play
Potter (triceps) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Potter will shed his questionable tag and will be available for this contest. Over his last five games, he's averaging just 11.2 minutes per contest.
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