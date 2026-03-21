Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Potter (triceps) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Potter will shed his questionable tag and will be available for this contest. Over his last five games, he's averaging just 11.2 minutes per contest.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
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