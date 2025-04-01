Micah Potter News: Double-doubles in G League playoffs

Potter recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Potter joined Oscar Tshiebwe and Dereon Seabron in posting double-doubles during Tuesday's playoff victory. Potter also posted a team-high plus-46 point differential against Rio Grande Valley.