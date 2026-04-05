Micah Potter News: Double-doubles in loss
Potter provided 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to Cleveland.
Potter had a strong showing for the Pacers with multiple key players sitting out. He's generally a solid streaming option when that is the case. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging 11.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 19.0 minutes per contest.
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