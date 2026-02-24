Micah Potter News: Drops season-high 23 points

Potter closed with 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 loss to the 76ers.

Potter was red-hot to start the game, ending with a season-high 23 points. He also chipped in across all major categories, making this his best overall performance of the season. Despite continuing to come off the bench behind Jay Huff, Potter has been relatively productive in recent times. In five games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.8 combined steals and blocks, good enough for top 70 value in nine-category leagues.