Micah Potter News: Efficient 18 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Potter recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

The last-place Pacers are essentially missing their entire starting five, which bodes well for Potter's chances of holding onto a significant role in the frontcourt. The 27-year-old is drawing some attention as a streaming option in most fantasy settings, averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 25.6 minutes per game over his last eight contests.

