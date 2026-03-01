Micah Potter News: Efficient 18 points off bench
Potter recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Grizzlies.
The last-place Pacers are essentially missing their entire starting five, which bodes well for Potter's chances of holding onto a significant role in the frontcourt. The 27-year-old is drawing some attention as a streaming option in most fantasy settings, averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 25.6 minutes per game over his last eight contests.
