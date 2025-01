Potter closed Saturday's 136-100 win over the Heat with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist over seven minutes.

Potter failed to score for the second straight game, continuing to play a limited role on most nights. Although he has started in two games thus far, Potter is averaging just 3.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.9 minutes per game.