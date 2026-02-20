Micah Potter News: Good to go Friday
Potter (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Potter will shed his questionable tag due to an ankle sprain and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The 27-year-old has averaged 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over his last five appearances (one start). With Pascal Siakam (personal), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Ivica Zubac (ankle) and Obi Toppin (foot) all sidelined, Potter may see a bump in minutes.
