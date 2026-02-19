Micah Potter News: Good to go Thursday
Potter (ankle) will play Thursday against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Potter was considered questionable for Thursday's game due to an ankle sprain, but he's since been given the green light to suit up. He should see significant opportunities off the bench with Pascal Siakam (personal) and Ivica Zubac (ankle) sidelined.
