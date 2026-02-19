Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 3:00pm

Potter (ankle) will play Thursday against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Potter was considered questionable for Thursday's game due to an ankle sprain, but he's since been given the green light to suit up. He should see significant opportunities off the bench with Pascal Siakam (personal) and Ivica Zubac (ankle) sidelined.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Adds Include Martin, Payton, Thompson
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Adds Include Martin, Payton, Thompson
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
November 29, 2024