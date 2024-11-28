Micah Potter News: Grabs 16 rebounds as fill-in

Potter finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the Nuggets.

The two-way prospect made it out of the G League due to Utah's numerous frontcourt absences, and he was a direct fill-in for John Collins (knee) in the loss. He generated a nice rebound total despite Nikola Jokic's imposing presence, and he will probably stick with the prime-time club for a few games while Utah gets healthy.