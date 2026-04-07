Micah Potter News: Headed to bench
Potter will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Potter received a matchup-based start in Sunday's loss to the Cavs, but he'll head back to the second unit for Tuesday's game. As a reserve, Potter owns averages of 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 triples per contest.
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