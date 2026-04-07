Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Potter will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Potter received a matchup-based start in Sunday's loss to the Cavs, but he'll head back to the second unit for Tuesday's game. As a reserve, Potter owns averages of 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 triples per contest.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
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