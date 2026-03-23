Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Muted production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Potter ended Monday's 128-126 win over the Magic with six points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes.

Potter scored single digits for the fifth straight game, during which time he has failed to play more than 20 minutes in any one contest. He remains a name to watch, should Indiana opt to shut anyone down. However, as of right now, he holds very little value, outside of deeper formats.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
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