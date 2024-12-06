Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Not on injury report Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Potter (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Potter missed Tuesday's blowout loss to the Thunder due to the illness, though he'll return to action after the one-game absence. The two-way center appeared in three consecutive outings before Tuesday, during which he averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals across 20.0 minutes per game.

Micah Potter
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now