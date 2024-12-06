Micah Potter News: Not on injury report Friday

Potter (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Potter missed Tuesday's blowout loss to the Thunder due to the illness, though he'll return to action after the one-game absence. The two-way center appeared in three consecutive outings before Tuesday, during which he averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 steals across 20.0 minutes per game.