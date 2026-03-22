Micah Potter News: Plays 20 minutes in return
Potter registered nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 20 minutes during the Pacers' 134-119 loss to the Spurs on Saturday.
Potter was given the green light to return from a two-game absence due to a triceps injury. He saw 20 minutes of playing time for the first time since March 4, and he should operate in an expanded role off the bench for the rest of the season due to the absence of Ivica Zubac (ribs).
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