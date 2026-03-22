Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Plays 20 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 8:15am

Potter registered nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 20 minutes during the Pacers' 134-119 loss to the Spurs on Saturday.

Potter was given the green light to return from a two-game absence due to a triceps injury. He saw 20 minutes of playing time for the first time since March 4, and he should operate in an expanded role off the bench for the rest of the season due to the absence of Ivica Zubac (ribs).

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
16 days ago