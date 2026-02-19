Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Posts 14 points, six boards in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 12:31am

Potter notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Wizards.

Potter scored in double digits for the third straight game, having now also played at least 26 minutes in four consecutive appearances. While his ceiling remains somewhat limited, if he is going to continue playing a sizeable role, he should at least be on the radar in standard fantasy leagues.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
