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Micah Potter News: Pours in 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:26am

Potter finished Sunday's 135-118 win over the Heat with 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 20 minutes.

Potter was an obvious standout for the Pacers off the bench, and he continues to trend in the right direction. Over his last five games, he's averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers on 63.0 percent shooting from the field in 18.5 minutes per contest.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
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