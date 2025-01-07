Micah Potter News: Retreats to bench vs. ATL

Potter will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

The 26-year-old received the spot start for Lauri Markkanen (back) in Sunday's win over Orlando, though Potter will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Markkanen returning to game action. Potter has received inconsistent playing time throughout the season, and he has appeared in three of the Jazz's last five outings (one start), during which he has averaged 1.0 points and 1.3 assists across 14.3 minutes per contest.