Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Returning to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 5:59pm

Potter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Potter made a spot start in the 114-103 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, delivering 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks, but he'll return to the bench for this one. Potter averages 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game over his last five appearances.

Micah Potter
Utah Jazz
