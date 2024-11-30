Micah Potter News: Returning to bench Saturday

Potter is not in the Jazz's starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Potter started in his 2024-25 regular-season debut Wednesday against the Nuggets due to injuries to John Collins (knee), Lauri Markkanen (personal) and Kyle Filipowski (lower leg), and Potter finished with nine points, 16 rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes. While Markkanen and Collins are available for Saturday's game, Potter could see some playing time off the bench due to Filipowski still being sidelined.