Micah Potter News: Returns Wednesday
Potter (ankle) returned to Wednesday's game against the Clippers with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Potter limped to the locker room after turning his right ankle in the second quarter. The Wisconsin product was initially labeled as questionable to return but should be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1913 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1121 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Adds Include Martin, Payton, ThompsonNovember 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More