Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter News: Returns Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Potter (ankle) returned to Wednesday's game against the Clippers with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.

Potter limped to the locker room after turning his right ankle in the second quarter. The Wisconsin product was initially labeled as questionable to return but should be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.

Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Potter See More
