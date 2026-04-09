Micah Potter News: Running with first unit
Potter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Potter will make his second start in three games as the Pacers are electing to move Jay Huff to a bench role. Potter performed well in his last start Sunday, ending the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.
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