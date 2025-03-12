Micah Potter News: Season-high six assists in G League

Potter closed with 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-119 win over the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Potter turned in his third double-double in his last 10 G League games, hitting multiple three-pointers for the ninth time during this period and handing out a season-high six assists. The 26-year-old two-way player is averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.9 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes during the G League regular season. With the 15-50 Jazz reeling in the standings, it wouldn't be surprising to see Potter find his way back with the parent club at some point during the final month of the campaign.